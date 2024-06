Share:













The ministry of defense of the aggressor country, russia, stated that overnight into June 14, air defense forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed 87 Ukrainian drones over the territory of russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

So, it is reported that 70 drones were destroyed over the territory of the Rostov Oblast, 6 - over the Voronezh region, 6 - over the Kursk Oblast, 2 - over the Belgorod Oblast, 2 - over the Volgograd Oblast, and 1 - over the Crimea.

At the same time, the governor of the Rostov Oblast, Vasily Golubev, said that as a result of the drone attack in the Morozovsk District, several settlements were left without electricity.

Meanwhile, russian Telegram channels write that a fire broke out in Morozovsk.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Friday, June 14, russia launched a combined attack from the air on Ukraine, releasing 31 weapons, including 14 missiles and 17 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 7 enemy missiles and 17 UAVs.

On the night of June 12, the Ukrainian military attacked russian anti-aircraft missile divisions in occupied Crimea. In particular, not far from Belbek airport.