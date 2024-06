Share:













In the first five months of 2024, the Ministry of Finance attracted UAH 139.1 billion, USD 764 million, and EUR 671 million to the state budget through the placement of domestic government loan bonds.

This follows from the data by the National Bank, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Ministry of Finance placed hryvnia government bonds for UAH 139.062 million, which is 16.3% less than in the same period last year.

The securities worth USD 764 million and EUR 671 million were also placed, which is 50.2% less and 32.9% more than in the corresponding period last year, respectively.

The weighted average yield of securities in hryvnia was 16.9% per annum, in dollars – 4.7% per annum, in euros – 3.0% per annum.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, the Ministry of Finance attracted UAH 401.8 billion, USD 3,688 million, and EUR 736 million to the state budget through the placement of domestic state loan bonds.

In 2022, the Ministry of Finance attracted UAH 164.4 billion, USD 2,089 million, and EUR 984 million to the state budget through the placement of domestic government loan bonds.

In 2021, the Ministry of Finance attracted UAH 287.9 ​​billion, USD 3,096 million, and EUR 783 million to the state budget due to the placement of domestic government loan bonds.

In 2020, the Ministry of Finance attracted UAH 258.8 billion, USD 3.9 billion, and EUR 845 million to the state budget due to the placement of domestic government loan bonds.

Actual state borrowings to the general fund of the state budget for 2023 amounted to UAH 1.68 trillion, or 73.7% of the planned for this period.