Russians accidentally dropped more than 90 FABs on russia or occupied territories in last 4 months - media

Over the past four months, russian airplanes accidentally bombed the Belgorod Region of the russian federation and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine at least 93 times.

ASTRA reported this with reference to sources in emergency services.

So, on June 11-12, at least 5 more aerial bombs were found in the Belgorod Region of the russian federation. In one of the settlements where the FABs were discovered, residents of one of the streets were evacuated. No one was injured in all the five cases.

In addition, it is reported that on May 4, a russian aircraft dropped a FAB-500 on Belgorod, as a result of which 7 people were injured, 31 houses and 10 cars were damaged. The authorities hid the reason for the fall of the bomb, as well as the fact that it was russian.

"Thus, at least 93 times, russian air defense systems accidentally bombed the Belgorod Region and the occupied territories over the past 4 months. Almost four dozen air bombs that fell cannot be demined in the DPR," the media found out.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian occupation army continues to "drop" aerial bombs on the Belgorod Region. Local residents express dissatisfaction in personal conversations. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published an interception.