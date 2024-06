Ukraine ups beer production by 5.8% to 54 million decaliters in 5M

The Ukrpyvo company (Kyiv) notes an increase in beer production in Ukraine by 5.8% to 54 million decaliters in January-May 2024 year over year.

The Ukrpyvo company has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Expert assessment of the volume of beer production in Ukraine (except for non-alcoholic beer) for the 5 months of 2024 made54 million daL, which is 105.8% compared to the same period in 2023,” reads the statement.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, Ukraine increased beer production by 7.8% year over year to 133.4 million decaliters.