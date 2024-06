Share:













Copied



On June 17, 2024, currency swap trading will begin in the trading system of JSC PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE.

This is stated in the message of the exchange, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The following currency swaps will be admitted to trading:

- U.S. dollar - Ukrainian hryvnia (ticker: USDUAH);

- euro - Ukrainian hryvnia (ticker: EURUAH).

PFTS informs that the central counterparty will be PJSC Settlement Center, which will provide guarantees for the concluded swaps in accordance with the internal documents of the central counterparty.

Trading in the Swaps with Risk Control mode will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:25 p.m.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May 2024 the total volume of trades on the PFTS amounted to UAH 44 billion (106% of the previous month's level) or 60% of the total volume of trades of securities trading organizers in Ukraine.