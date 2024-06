Share:













The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence proposes to transfer part of the functions of the territorial recruitment and social support centers to civilian bodies.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the deputy chairman of this committee, Member of Parliament, Yehor Cherniev.

The MP reminded that several scandals involving the territorial recruitment and social support centers have happened in recent days.

"It's a really shameful situation when military personnel fight with doctors - I've never seen such a thing," said Cherniev, commenting on the situation when ambulance workers and the military commissariat fought in Odesa.

The MP said that the special committee of the Verkhovna Rada is discussing the narrowing of the powers of the territorial recruitment and social support centers.

"And one of the options - so far at the level of discussion - is to transfer the functions of the territorial recruitment and social support centers to some civilian bodies. That is, maybe, to withdraw from the Armed Forces or from the Ministry of Defense. But this is one of the options," Cherniev said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, a video was shared on social networks showing how paramedics who came on call were detained and held for several hours by military commissars in Odesa.

in the hospital of the city of Zviahel (formerly Novohrad-Volynskyi) of the Zhytomyr Region, a man died, who a few days ago became ill in the territorial recruitment and social support center.

On May 23, a man died in the Zakarpattia Region on the territory of one of the territorial recruitment and social support centers of the region.