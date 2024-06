Ukrtransnafta pays largest amount of dividends for entire period of activity

Ukrtransnafta, the oil transportation system operator, paid UAH 5.287 billion in dividends for 2023 to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

This is stated in the company's message, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In 2024, Ukrtransnafta paid UAH 5.287 billion in dividends to its shareholder Naftogaz of Ukraine based on the results of its work in 2023. This amount is the largest amount of dividends paid by the company for the entire period of its activity," the report says.

In 2023, compared to 2022, Ukrtransnafta's net profit increased by 40% to UAH 5.6 billion.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta, the largest oil producing company, paid Naftogaz UAH 3.5 billion in dividends for 2023.

100% of Ukrtransnafta belongs to the Naftogaz of Ukraine.