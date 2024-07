Share:













Chinese researchers have proposed that gut microbiome is an important factor in determining the age of a human body and revealed its potential impact on regulating metabolic aging, according to a recent research article published in the journal Nature Medicine.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Insight into the associations between the gut microbiome, metabolism and aging is crucial for tailoring interventions aimed at promoting healthy longevity, the article noted.

Researchers from the Ruijin Hospital affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and BGI Research conducted a study involving 10,207 individuals aged between 40 and 93. Using 21 metabolic parameters, they categorized those individuals into five clusters, termed metabolic multimorbidity clusters, that represent different metabolic subphenotypes.

Compared to the cluster classified as metabolically healthy, clusters classified as "obesity-related mixed" and "hyperglycemia" exhibited an increased 11.1-year cardiovascular disease risk by 75 percent and 117 percent, respectively. These associations were replicated in a second cohort of 9,061 individuals with a 10-year follow-up.

Through in-depth analysis of the fecal metagenomic data of 4,491 randomly selected individuals, the researchers found that gut microbial composition was associated with both metabolic multimorbidity clusters and age.