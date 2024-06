Volume of bank loans to economy up 1.7% to UAH 1,040.4 billion in May

Share:













Copied



According to operational data of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the volume of loans issued by commercial banks to the corporate sector and individuals increased by 1.7% to UAH 1,040.432 billion in May.

This follows from a statement by the NBU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Since the beginning of the year, the volume of loans in the economy has increased by 4.3% from UAH 997.877 billion.

The volume of hryvnia loans to legal entities for the reporting month increased by 1.4% to UAH 535.887 billion.

The volume of loans issued to businesses in foreign currency increased by 2.5% to UAH 242.147 billion.

The volume of loans issued to the population during the reporting period increased by 1.8% to UAH 246.217 billion.

In May, interest rates on hryvnia loans for businesses decreased by 2.2 percentage points to 15.3%, for the population - increased by 0.2 percentage points to 34.6%.

For foreign currency loans, business rates were 6.9%.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, the volume of loans in the economy decreased by 1% from UAH 1,007.648 billion.

In 2022, the volume of loans in the economy decreased by 3.5% from UAH 1,044.049 billion.

In 2021, the volume of loans in the economy increased by 10% from UAH 948.386 billion to UAH 1,043.694 billion.