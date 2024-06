DGF expands list of agent banks for payments to depositors of bankrupt banks to 15 institutions

Share:













Copied



The Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) has expanded the list of agent banks through which funds are paid to clients of liquidated banks to 15 institutions.

This is stated in the message of the DGF, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Radabank JSC and A-Bank JSC joined the Fund's agent banks connected to the Automated Payment System.

Today, depositors of bankrupt banks can receive funds (in cash or to an account) both directly at a branch of one of the Fund's agent banks with a passport or other identity document and an individual tax number, and remotely, without physically visiting a bank branch.

To receive funds without leaving home, the depositor has the opportunity to:

- use the tool of remote online payments, which six agent banks of the Fund offer to their clients;

- submit an application and receive a refund to the account at the agent bank through the Return of Deposits service in the Diia application.

It is worth noting that as of May 2024, 40% of all payments were made online, in particular, through the Return of Deposits service in Diia.

To receive the service in Diia:

- log in to the application;

- open the Services — Return of Deposits section;

- select the bankrupt bank where you had an account. If funds were kept in several banks, applications are submitted separately;

- select the ePidtrymka (eSupport) card, which will receive funds. The account must be in the Fund's agent bank, which is a participant in the service. Or you can immediately open a new eSupport card in one of the Fund's agent banks in a few clicks in the application;

- specify contact details for communication;

- check the application;

- sign the application with the Diia.Pydpys.

Remote payments are made by six agent banks: JSC CB PrivatBank, JSC Ukrgasbank, JSC Sense Bank, Joint-Stock Bank Pivdennyi, JSC FUIB and JSC TAScombank.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, depositors of liquidated banks received guaranteed compensation in the total amount of UAH 5,832.6 million from the Deposit Guarantee Fund.