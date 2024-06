Power outage schedules for Kyiv will operate from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on June 13 – DTEK

Share:













Copied



On Thursday, June 13, for the city of Kyiv, the Kyiv, Donetsk, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The press service of the DTEK company has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The city of Kyiv, the Kyiv, Donetsk, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk Regions: stabilization shutdown schedules will be applied tomorrow from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.," the message reads.

Also, DTEK reported that on June 12, stabilizing blackouts in Ukraine will begin at 7:00 p.m.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 11, the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company announced that on June 12, hourly electricity blackout schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and already in the afternoon of June 12, Ukrenergo informed, that stabilization outages will last from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.