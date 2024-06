Share:













Copied



General mobilization is underway in Ukraine, and the state will increasingly require a military registration document to provide administrative services to persons liable for military service.

The Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska announced this in an interview with Emma Antoniuk, answering a question about restrictions on the provision of administrative services for persons liable for military service who evade mobilization. He noted that the law on administrative services, adopted before the war, provides for the possibility of demanding a military registration document from a citizen as a condition for providing a service. Maliuska said that this provision was and remains in the law, and the government will regulate with its decisions which services require a military registration document.

"That is, it is necessary for a person to appear on the state's radar, so that it is clear where such a person is, who he is, and what are the means of communication. This is a normal and correct natural process. This process continues, I cannot say that we implemented such a mechanism everywhere. Increasingly, the state will request such a document to provide services to persons liable for military service, in particular, when crossing the border," the minister emphasized.

He notes that such a law is in effect today, and there is no need to expect any large-scale reform, massive changes to the legislation. "Many services are provided in our country, and they are regulated at the sub-legal level, and there is a law that provides such an opportunity. The number of such services should increase," Maliuska said.

He reminded that there are hundreds, if not thousands of administrative services in Ukraine, where the state communicates with a citizen who needs a document or its duplicate. "Everywhere there is an opportunity to ask for a military registration document," the minister noted. At the same time, he added that the state will not put "any blocks" on certain services that concern family members of persons liable for military service and their children.

"We are quite careful in assessing where the services are not critically important, but where they are important. That is, if it is about something that is for a good lifestyle, for the greater comfort and only concerns the person liable for military service himself, then sooner or later the state will start to demand a military registration document. As for critical services to live, so that the family and children feel normal, the state will definitely not apply restrictions in this case," Maliuska emphasized.

We will remind, earlier the police said that the most common way of illegally crossing the border among men of conscription age is to swim across the Tysa River. Some gets their destination, some don't. But there are other schemes.