Overnight into June 12, the Ukrainian military attacked the russian anti-aircraft missile divisions of the russian federation in the occupied Crimea. In particular, not far from the Belbek airfield.

This was reported in the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, a group missile attack on the S-300 anti-aircraft missile division was near the Belbek airfield, as well as on two S-400 anti-aircraft missile divisions also near Belbek and Sevastopol.

The hit was in the target area. However, the destruction of two complexes - S-300 and S-400 - has been confirmed so far. There were also reports of ammunition detonation in that area.

The destruction of the third anti-aircraft complex requires confirmation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine during the day from June 11 to 12 amounted to 980 occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost more than 521,830 troops.

Losses of personnel of the russian troops on June 10 increased by 1,100 to 520,850 people, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 1 aircraft, 23 tanks, 32 armored fighting vehicles and 46 artillery systems of the enemy.