Share:













Copied



The russian federation sends quite professional sabotage and reconnaissance groups to the border with Ukraine. Tactical methods are used against them.

The speaker of the North Operational-Tactical Troops Group, Vadym Mysnyk, has announced this, voicing it on the air of the telethon.

"Our intelligence monitors the actions of forces located on the other side of the border. And, of course, all the time - both last year and this year, both in winter and in spring - professional saboteurs from the Russian Federation work here. You should not underestimate the enemy," said the press secretary of the Siversk troops group.

Also, according to Mysnyk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine use certain tactical techniques so that even on the approach to the border there is an opportunity to detect the destruction of the sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

In response to the question about the Kadyrov militants as part of the sabotage and reconnaissance groups, the speaker noted that they have no information about the sabotage and reconnaissance groups or spies from russia. As a rule, most of the Kadyrov militants perform tasks as blocking units. And as experience shows, they were not very actively used in assault or reconnaissance groups.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the enemy attempting to break through the border was stopped in the Sumy Region, the most active battles were in the Novopavlivka direction.

Earlier it was reported that in the north of the Kharkiv Region, the frequency of exits of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is recorded.

In addition, in the Kherson Region, National Guardsmen of Odesa destroyed a boat belonging to a russian sabotage and reconnaissance group.

The State Border Guard Service also said that the Sumy Region is "the most popular" for russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Russian saboteurs do not stop trying to break through the border there.