Monetary base down 4.1% to UAH 1.03 trillion in May

Share:













Copied



In May, the monetary base, which includes cash in circulation outside banks, as well as reserve money of banks and other money, according to operational data of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), decreased by 4.1% to UAH 1,026.101 billion.

This follows from the NBU data, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Since the beginning of the year, the monetary base has increased by 5% from UAH 976.940 billion.

The money supply in May increased by 1.4% to UAH 3,221.356 billion, and since the beginning of the year, it has increased by 4.7% from UAH 3,077.185 billion.

According to operational data of the NBU, the amount of cash in circulation in May increased by 0.9% to UAH 747.737 billion; since the beginning of the year, it increased by 4.4% from UAH 716.167 billion.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, the monetary base increased by 23.3% from UAH 792.537 billion.

In 2022, the monetary base increased by 19.6% from UAH 662.499 billion.

In 2021, the monetary base increased by 11.2% from UAH 595.993 billion to UAH 662.499 billion.

The money supply in 2021 increased by 12% from UAH 1,850.014 billion to UAH 2,072.399 billion.

In 2020, the monetary base increased by 24.8% from UAH 477.491 billion to UAH 595.993 billion, and the money supply increased by 28.7% from UAH 1,438.311 billion to UAH 1,850.471 billion.