American TV host Oprah Winfrey was urgently hospitalized with an intestinal infection.

This was reported by the Independent publication.

The health problems of the 70-year-old TV star became known after she did not appear on the CBS Mornings TV show on June 11. Her close friend Gayle King said that Oprah felt a serious illness, because of which she was forced to go to the doctors.

"She had some kind of stomach problem - stomach flu - everything came out from both ends. I won't be too obvious. It goes without saying that she ended up in the hospital, dehydrated, had to be put on a drip. It was a very serious thing," the friend of the star shared the details of the disease.

Gayle King also noted that the TV host’s life is not in danger.

"She's going to be fine. I hope she's not mad at me for sharing that detail," King said.

