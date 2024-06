Share:













Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine during the day from June 11 to 12 amounted to 980 occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost more than 521,830 soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 06/12/24 approximately amounted to:

personnel - 521,830 (+980) persons were liquidated;

tanks – 7,911 (+9) units;

armored combat vehicles - 15,187 (+11) units;

artillery systems – 13,736 (+46) units;

MLRS – 1,099 (+0) units;

air defense equipment - 844 (+2) units;

airplanes - 359 (0) units;

helicopters - 326 units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 844 (+2) units;

cruise missiles – 2,280 (+2) units;

ships/boats - 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 18,736 (+60) units;

special equipment – 2,290 (+2) units.

