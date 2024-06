Share:













At the initiative of the deputy group Platform for Life and Peace and non-faction administration members, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) will prepare a comprehensive program to support private electricity consumers in purchasing, installing, and using alternative energy sources, the deputy group's message says.

At the meeting of the Kyiv City Council, the KCSA was given a protocol mandate to develop a comprehensive program to support private consumers of electricity (citizens, businesses, public utilities, public utilities, etc.) in the acquisition, installation and use of alternative energy sources, which was initiated by the deputy group Platform for Life and Peace together with non-partisan deputies Mykhailo Nakonechnyi, a member of the Kyiv City Council, addressed this issue at the session.

"In connection with the full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine and the numerous damages to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv, the citizens of Kyiv, businesses and communal facilities faced regular power outages. Currently, the issue of using alternative energy sources has become acute, which will not only help to solve the issue of more economical consumption of electricity in the city but also will allow to reduce the load on the power grid in general for their faster recovery and reconstruction," Nakonechnyi said.

Also, by the next meeting, the Kyiv City Council should develop and include in the agenda the draft decision "On the appeal of the Kyiv City Council to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the simplification of the permit procedure for the installation and use of alternative energy sources in connection with the full-scale invasion of the russian federation in the territory of Ukraine."