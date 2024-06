EIB to provide Ukraine with EUR 100 million for restoration and modernization of social infrastructure

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide Ukraine with EUR 100 million for the restoration and modernization of social infrastructure.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

On June 11, 2024, as part of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, a financial agreement was concluded with the EIB under the project Recovery III.

The project aims to restore and modernize basic social services in such areas as education, health care, housing for internally displaced persons, and social protection, as well as the restoration and modernization of critical infrastructure in devastated areas and regions, which accepted the largest number of IDPs.

The volume of the portfolio of joint projects in the public and private sectors is the largest in all the years of Ukraine's cooperation with the EIB - more than EUR 7 billion. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the amount of investments provided by the EIB has been more than EUR 2 billion.

The investment sample in 2023 became the largest during the years of cooperation with the EIB.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the EIB will provide Ukraine with EUR 560 million in 2024.