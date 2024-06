Estonia provides Ukraine with Mistral air defense systems and missiles for them

Estonia provides Ukraine with a new military aid package, which includes launchers and missiles for the Mistral short-range anti-aircraft missile system.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Estonia.

"Ukraine urgently needs air defense to counter russia's continued brutal aggression, and it is in the interests of Estonia's security to contribute to this cause together with its allies. We have shaped the aid package in such a way that it will be of maximum benefit to Ukraine without compromising combat capability Estonian Defense Forces, and so that we can restore the necessary supplies as soon as possible," said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

The country's Ministry of Defense does not disclose the exact amount of aid for security reasons.

Mistral is a modern anti-aircraft missile system designed to attack helicopters and aircraft, developed in France. It has a range of up to 6 km, designed to protect against relatively low-flying aircraft and helicopters.

Previously, Estonia had already transferred, in particular, Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, artillery ammunition, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, means of communication, field hospitals (including in cooperation with Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Iceland), medical equipment, personal protective equipment (helmets, etc.) and dry food kits.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Estonia is also sending a 200 MW thermal power plant unit to Ukraine.