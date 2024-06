Share:













The aggressor country of russia may keep about a hundred nuclear warheads in Kaliningrad.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, during the opening ceremony of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, RBC-Ukraine writes.

As Sikorski reminded, 200 km north of Warsaw is the russian enclave - Kaliningrad. In his opinion, russia can keep a hundred nuclear warheads there.

"Belarus is close too. That means that an attack on the European Union is absolutely probable," he added.

It will be recalled that earlier in the mass media it was reported that russia started building a military base for the placement of nuclear weapons in the Belarusian city of Asipovichy, located approximately 200 km from the border with Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War believes that russian exercises with the use of nuclear weapons are intended to intimidate Western politicians and force them to voluntarily take measures beneficial to the aggressor.