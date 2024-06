Share:













A Su-34 fighter-bomber of the russian air force crashed in the mountainous area of ​​North Ossetia, the aggressor country of the russian federation. The crew was killed.

This was reported by russian propaganda publications with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation.

The media reports that the plane crashed during a scheduled training flight.

The previously cause of the plane crash is called a technical malfunction.

Mash Telegram channel reported that the tragedy happened near the village of Gorsky Dzuarikau. An explosion was heard there at night.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, June 8, a russian Su-57 multi-purpose fighter was hit on the territory of the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan Oblast of the russian federation.

Later, the Defense Intelligence said that there were two affected planes.

The Air Force explained why the russian federation hides the Su-57 fighter from the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces.