The New York Times informs that energy drinks became an essential part of Ukrainian soldiers` lives on the frontline. They help them to vanquish fatigue and stay ready for action in extreme conditions.

Soldiers shared their thoughts on these drinks with the NYT reporter. Andriy, one of the military, says: "Energy drinks became our salvation. They are keeping us on foot even when we are completely worn out." Another serviceman, Oleksiy, adds: "We drink energy drinks to be able to promptly respond to changes in a combat situation. They charge us up with the required energy and sustain our endurance". A military man codenamed "Psycho" also says: "Imagine that you have to walk three-four-seven kilometers. And you’re carrying 40 kilograms of gear. And you haven’t eaten much or slept in three days. If you don’t drink [the energy drink], where are you going to get the energy for that final push?"

According to The New York Times, which front-paged a relevant report from Ukraine, demand for energy drinks and their sales are skyrocketing: "Energy drinks have become one of the few bright spots in the Ukrainian economy. New varieties and crazy flavors keep appearing". As NYT informs, the variety of energy drinks keeps expanding, meeting the growing needs of the military.

"Ukrainian companies market these drinks to appeal to frontline troops and the fighting spirit they embody, giving them camouflage labels or patriotic mottos and names such as Volia, which means, freedom and will", points NYT.

"We are proud to be able to support our defenders in such challenging times. Volia energy drinks help them to stay sharp and focused, which is vital on combat missions", commented Marko Tkachuk, General Director of IDS Ukraine, to the reporters of the American newspaper. This company owns the Volia brand and each month donates tens of thousands of energy drinks on the front line.

Energy drinks became an essential part of the war, according to the reporters: "You see the cans everywhere. Tucked into ammo vests. Jangling around backpacks with bullets. On the back of tanks. Crushed empties piled in trenches next to dead Russians… Some soldiers said they would rather carry energy drinks into battle than bread. Others said they had become frontline currency".

Even with the economy suffering and millions of Ukrainians having fled the country, the sale of energy drinks in Ukraine has surged nearly 50 percent since the start of the war, according to industry surveys. Back in 2022 Ukrainian beverage executives realized something significant was happening as the strains of war intersected with the global energy drinks craze.

"Russia’s invasion had upended every aspect of life in Ukraine, intensifying the demand for a quick hit of caffeine that didn’t require a cafe, boiling water, a coffee mug, or a tea bag. And it was not only soldiers who craved it", states NYT.