Retired military officer Semen Smetanin came out in support of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, calling him one of the best strategists of our time and comparing him to his American colleague from the Second World War, George Patton. In his blog, Smetanin noted that Syrskyi achieved significant success in reforming and modernizing the Ukrainian army, despite the criticism and intrigues directed against him.

Smetanin recalled the successful operation to liberate more than 6,000 square kilometers of the Kharkiv Region, which he compared to the Allied landings in Normandy in 1944. He emphasized that this operation, carried out before the massive supply of Western weapons, was made possible by the brilliant tactics of maneuver warfare and deceptive maneuvers used by Syrskyi.

The expert drew special attention to the role of Syrskyi in the defense of Kyiv. During critical moments, he made a number of important decisions, including blowing up the bridges over the Irpin and Teteriv Rivers, which slowed down the advance of russian troops. Thanks to his coordination with the Special Operations Forces and other groups, it was possible to inflict significant losses on the enemy and thwart its plans to quickly capture the capital.

Syrskyi is compared to historical Ukrainian commanders, such as Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and the defenders of Kholodnyi Yar. In the blog, the author also noted the introduction of the latest technologies, including drones and electronic warfare systems, which gave Ukrainian troops a tactical advantage.

Under the leadership of Syrskyi, large-scale reforms were carried out even during active military pressure. He actively cooperated with military intelligence, trusting junior officers and forming a new generation of commanders capable of non-standard decisions.

The expert concluded that criticizing Syrskyi in the current situation is risky, because his leadership and strategic decisions play a key role in resisting russian aggression.