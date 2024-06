Rheinmetall workshop in Ukraine for the repair and production of armored vehicles becomes operational

In Ukraine, the first workshop for the repair and production of armored vehicles has started work as part of the partnership between Ukroboronprom and the global defense giant Rheinmetall.

This was reported by the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

The main purpose of the new site is the repair and production of German military equipment.

"This will speed up the restoration of combat vehicles and their return to the front line, and later will allow the production of new equipment for the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine by the forces of Ukrainian gunsmiths," the message reads.

Ukrainian specialists work at the joint production site, and technical supervision is carried out by representatives of the German partner.

"It is very important for us to provide effective and reliable support to Ukraine. When it comes to the supply of spare parts, our main priority is to ensure maximum availability and rapid replenishment of stocks. To achieve this goal, we use the existing channels of original manufacturers to process the material independently and with partners. We are also rebuilding the original supply chains and integrating local production in Ukraine," says Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG.

