Ukraine and Slovakia simplified the opening of bus routes.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, it is about the cancellation of the norm regarding the need for the carrier to have a parity partner from another country.

In addition, the parties agreed to consider applications for the opening of routes within 30 days, which will significantly speed up the process of opening and, accordingly, the launch of new routes.

Also, the Slovak side emphasized that only one bus can depart from one bus station on one international route on one day.

"We are constantly working on simplifying the opening of international bus routes with other countries. The requirement to have a parity partner to open a route complicates the procedure, creates bureaucratic obstacles for the carrier and actually does not affect the maintenance of balance in the two-way passenger transportation market. I am grateful to my Slovak colleagues for supporting the cancellation of this rule," emphasized Serhii Derkach, Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

As earlier reported, in April, Ukraine agreed with Montenegro on the possibility of non-parity passenger transportation for Ukrainian companies.

In particular, the parties agreed that if the Montenegrin carrier refuses to perform the route, then the Ukrainian company can serve this route independently.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in March, Ukraine and Slovakia agreed to launch a new train bound Kyiv - Kosice.