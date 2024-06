Share:













Poland will introduce a buffer zone on the border with Belarus because of migrants who want to enter the country illegally.

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk has stated this, PAP reports.

"We adopted a resolution, the practical consequence of which is the decree of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the administration on the creation of a buffer zone on the border with Belarus," Tusk noted.

According to him, in this way, the Polish authorities want to make it difficult for illegal migrants from Belarus to enter the country and ensure good working conditions for border guards and the military.

"We are talking about several tens of kilometers, 200 meters deep. There are places in the reserves where this zone will go deep for two kilometers, but these are not long sections. This is due to the presence of smugglers who operate mostly in forest areas, 1-2 kilometers from the border. In these places, the zone will be wider," the official clarified.

According to him, the Polish authorities should use all methods to prevent migrants sent by the authorities of russia and Belarus from illegally crossing the border.

"We will not back down here," Tusk stressed.

Recall that earlier Poland arrested 18 people suspected of planning sabotage for the benefit of the russian federation and Belarus.