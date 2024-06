Share:













The russians tried to implement a propaganda operation in the Sumy Region, as of this morning, the russian flag in the village of Ryzhivka has been destroyed, and there is no presence of the occupier there.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

He said that on Monday morning he listened to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi with details on all directions.

"The Sumy Region: our forces are in full control of the situation. The activity of russian sabotage groups continues. They are being destroyed. And they will be destroyed. As for the village of Ryzhivka, the occupier tried to implement a propaganda operation there. As of this morning, the russian flag in the village has been destroyed, and there is no presence of the occupier," the President said.

According to him, the counter-offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue in the Kharkiv Region.

"The Kharkiv Region: our counterattacks continue. We see what steps the enemy is planning and what redeployment is being carried out. We will respond," he said.

Zelenskyy said that the most difficult situation at the front is currently in the Donetsk Region, where the Defense Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to stabilize and protect Ukrainian positions.

According to him, the situation in the southern directions is generally unchanged, there the Armed Forces continue to strengthen their positions.

Zelenskyy thanked all military personnel who are currently carrying out the tasks of military leadership in battles and at combat posts. He emphasized that this week is extremely important for Ukraine's international positions.

"Diplomacy, in order to achieve the necessary results, must always be based on effective force. That is why we must now resist any russian attacks and provocations on the front and in the border areas. And we must inflict on the occupier precisely such losses that bring our Ukrainian victory closer at all levels," he noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 9, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov spread false claims about the occupation of the village of Ryzhivka in the Sumy Region. The fake was picked up by the russian mass media. The head of the Bilopillia community Yurii Zarko denied this.