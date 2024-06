Relatives of prisoners will receive all notifications from Coordinating Headquarters in Diia - Fedorov

Relatives of prisoners and missing persons will receive all notifications from the Coordination Headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war in the Diia application.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Families of prisoners of war and civilians held captive by russia, as well as families of missing persons, are vulnerable. Russians often take advantage of this and send compromising messages asking for money in exchange for 'release from captivity.' Or spammers speculate on this topic, attach a link, and then steal a person's data. To protect families from this mess, from now on all notifications from the office of the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War will be in Diia," he said.

According to Fedorov, when a person disappears, relatives leave a statement in the personal account on the website of the Coordination Headquarters.

Diia will receive notifications from this office that:

the statement was confirmed;

information was added to the case;

the man was released from captivity.

If a person was considered missing, and then it was confirmed that he is in captivity, there will also be a notification in Diia.

