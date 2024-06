Cabinet approves forceful withdrawal of Odesa Oil Refinery in favor of the state

The Cabinet of Ministers agreed on the forced withdrawal of the Odesa Oil Refinery in the interests of the state.

This follows from a statement by the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the Deputy Chairperson of ARMA Pavlo Velykorechanin, this decision allows for the compulsory seizure of the object of property rights of russia and its residents, which concerns corporate rights in the amount of 99.5766% of the shares of this plant and its debt obligations to residents of the russian federation, as well as 100% of the statutory fund of Energy and Gas Ukraine LLC.

It is noted that earlier, the government and ARMA developed a road map for the further development and use of the capacities of the arrested Odesa Oil Refinery, which before the seizure belonged to a pro-russian businessman.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, ARMA proposes to the Cabinet of Ministers to transfer the Odesa Oil Refinery to the management of a state-owned company.

In September 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the Odesa Oil Refinery to the management of the State Property Fund.

In 2013, the Eastern European Fuel and Energy Company, owned by the wanted businessman Serhii Kurchenko, bought 99.57% of the Odesa Oil Refinery from the oil company Lukoil (russia).

At the same time, in June 2017, the court confiscated the Odesa Oil Refinery property complex into state property.

The enterprise stopped producing oil products at the end of February 2014.