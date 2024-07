A customer takes a photo in the outdoor area of a village cafe in Doumu township of the city of Anqing, east China's Anhui province. Photo by Xinhua.

A customer takes a photo in the outdoor area of a village cafe in Doumu township of the city of Anqing, east China's Anhui province. Photo by Xinhua.

Share:













Copied



Sixty-seven percent of young Chinese who participated in a recent survey said they would consider settling in a city with a slower pace of life, the China Youth Daily reported.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Among the various age groups surveyed, respondents born in the period from Jan 1, 1995 to Dec 31, 1999 had the highest proportion of individuals who expressed a preference for residing in cities with a more leisurely rhythm, recording a rate of 71.5 percent. Following closely behind was the respondent group born after 2000, with a proportion of 67.7 percent.

In big cities, there are more job opportunities, relatively better salaries and benefits, and a lifestyle that suits young people.

Chen Hui, a "post-95" student in Hefei, the provincial capital of Anhui, will graduate next year. Acknowledging the relatively high living costs and pressures of daily life in big cities like Nanjing, Hangzhou, and Shanghai, Chen nonetheless prefers to pursue development in such cities.

"In big cities, there are more job opportunities, relatively better salaries and benefits, and a lifestyle that suits young people," – Chen said, stressing the importance of learning more skills and laying a solid foundation for future development at a young age.

Of the 1,334 respondents polled by the China Youth Daily and wenjuan.com, 45.9 percent were male and 54.1 percent were female, while 34 percent were from first-tier cities and 40.8 percent from second-tier cities.