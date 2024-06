Share:













Copied



Donor contributions to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine reached EUR 500 million.

This follows from a statement by the government, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Regarding the restoration. Repairs are going on 24/7. We are maximizing the help of partners. We have already accumulated EUR 500 million in the Energy Support Fund, with which we are purchasing equipment," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Also, on June 7, the government decided to attract another 30 million euros from the German state bank (KfW).

According to Shmyhal, these funds will go to the reconstruction of one of the substations in the Lviv Region.

"This will increase the stability of our energy system and improve its integration with the European one," Shmyhal noted

He added that this week, Ukraine also signed a memorandum with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support Ukraine's energy sector for EUR 300 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Sweden will provide an additional EUR 42.5 million to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.