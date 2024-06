Share:













Yesterday, June 8, a lava flow from an active Icelandic volcano swallowed a road leading to the coastal town of Grindavik and the popular geothermal resort of the Blue Lagoon.

This was reported by Iceland Monitor.

The Blue Lagoon resort was reportedly closed on Saturday morning before the first visitors arrived when it became apparent that lava would soon flow towards Grindavikurvegur Road.

The Associated Press shot a video on the Reykjanes Peninsula that shows the lava flow moving forward.

In connection with the advance of the lava, the hole in the protective barrier near the road was filled up.

Meanwhile, the Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration said on Saturday that lava flowed rapidly in the direction of the road. It was also noted that this is the third time that lava has flowed across the road in these areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late May, a volcanic eruption began on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland. This is the fifth "awakening" of the volcano since last December.

Also in January, due to the eruption of the volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, lava engulfed three houses in one of the villages. Another eruption was on March 17. It was the fourth in the last four months.