Share:













Copied



During the talks between the Presidents of Ukraine and the USA in Paris, Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a very frank assessment of the situation on the battlefield.

This was reported by the adviser of the White House, John Kirby, who was quoted by Ukrinform.

"He (Zelenskyy - ed.) shared with President Biden a very frank assessment of what is happening, as well as the pressure they (in Ukraine - ed.) continue to feel, especially in the east, in Donbas."

Kirby noted that he would not go into more detailed details of the Presidents' conversation and would not talk about things "that could complicate the defense of Ukraine on the battlefield."

At the same time, he emphasized that the aid packages provided by the US for the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already allowed the Ukrainian side to gain certain advantages and have been able to harm the advance of russian troops, especially in the Kharkiv area. However, according to him, it is still necessary to make considerable efforts to push the russians back.

"And the President (Biden - ed.) - as you heard publicly - he, of course, also did it privately and assured President Zelenskyy that they will continue to have our support," the White House representative noted.