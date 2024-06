Defense Ministry tells about amounts of payments to servicemen for destroyed enemy equipment on battlefield

In the Ukrainian army, there is a system of rewards for successes on the battlefield, for example, the destruction or capture of enemy military equipment. Depending on the size of the damage, the amount of payments varies from UAH 12,000 to UAH 250,000.

The website of the Ministry of Defense writes about it.

Payouts for capturing a ship depend on the rank of the ship:

- first rank - UAH 243,600

- second rank - UAH 182,700

- third rank - UAH 121,800

- fourth rank - UAH 97,440

The remuneration for a military (auxiliary) support vessel with a displacement of more than 5,000 tons is UAH 30,450. If the same vessel with a displacement of up to 5,000 tons inclusively, the payment will be UAH 24,360.

A military man can receive UAH 121,800 for a fighter and attack aircraft. The tactical missile complex of a military aircraft "costs" UAH 54,810.

Portable anti-aircraft missile complex - UAH 30,450.

The reward for the destruction or capture of an anti-aircraft missile system is UAH 121,800, a MLRS is UAH 60,900.

One can get UAH 48,720 for a tank.

The capture or destruction of ground artillery (self-propelled) "costs" UAH 48,720; ground artillery (other), military helicopter, anti-tank missile complex - UAH 42,630.

One can get UAH 48,720 for a combat helicopter.

An infantry fighting vehicle (landing), an armored personnel carrier, an armored reconnaissance vehicle "costs" UAH 42,630.

Aircraft (object) equipped with means of attack or surveillance (including unmanned ones) - UAH 36,540.

The smallest amount of reward for the destruction or capturing of a military vehicle (truck, specialized), a small-sized combat (reconnaissance) vessel, a military tractor, military engineering vehicles: reconnaissance, demining, mine barriers, bridge-laying, barriers, for laying roads, for carrying out earthworks, for overcoming water obstacles - UAH 12,180.