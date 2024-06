Share:













Russian information companies, especially "Ninth Wave", pose a serious threat to Ukraine because they try to influence public opinion in the country and abroad. Public and political figures of Ukraine expressed the corresponding opinion in the comments.

Thus, according to military expert Oleh Zhdanov, the danger of companies similar to "Ninth Wave" lies in the fact that they provoke social tension in Ukraine with their narratives.

"And society either accepts this news and keeps up with the authorities, or discontent begins. And immediately there is a need to find solutions to these conflicting moments, or a moment of public dissatisfaction arises. And russian propaganda inherited all the Soviet methods that were developed for many years. That is why they are trying to use this advantage to shake up the situation as much as possible," he explained.

According to him, the main goal of russian information companies is to discredit Ukraine as a state in front of Western partners: "that it is impossible to negotiate with us, that we have corruption, that they will steal anyway, and there is nothing to give us."

"The second direction is changing concepts, manipulating the fact that the more weapons the West gives, the more blood will be spilled in battle, the more destruction there will be," he added. And inside they are looking for weak places where they can drive a wedge. These are nuances such as the legitimacy of the President."

According to Zhdanov, russian propaganda, with the help of its information companies, has already achieved certain successes in this direction. As an example of their successful work, which influenced the minds of the West and Ukrainians, he cited the issue of the legitimacy of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Because there is a response in society. This did not pass the ears of society. We have a lot, including various mass media, and various social networks and accounts, which raised this topic and continue to fan it. That is, seeds thrown into the ground, unfortunately, gave its sprouts," he explained.

At the same time, Zhdanov is critical of Ukraine's activities in the fight against russian disinformation.

"We have a lot of resources. We have many popular bloggers with a large audience, mass media, Telegram channels. We even created a Center for Countering Information Operations. But so far its effectiveness is very low. They beat their tails. They act after the fact, that is denying, expose russian myths. Instead of going one step ahead and creating public opinion at the expense of popularizing those narratives, that the state needs today," he concluded.

In turn, Vice President of the Swiss Human Rights Organization, head of the eastern office of Solidaritätsnetz International Andrii Hozhyi also drew attention to the danger of the "Ninth Wave" information company for Ukraine.

"I heard a lot about the information company "Ninth Wave", because recently both European media and politicians, as well as Ukrainian media, talk about such a structure, which is very flexible compared to russian propaganda, which mimics the European narrative. But systematic work with research of this company, its exposure was carried out by the "Legal Control" editorial office. And it was brought to the world by the "Union of Volunteer Warriors" to inform our community and our public about the threat of this psychological and informational attack on Ukrainian, European and American society,” he noted.

According to him, the difference between "Ninth Wave" and other russian IPSO is that it is completely inscribed in the European standard, and it does not apply any antitheses.

"On the contrary, it takes some European reference, works with it and mutates it in such a way that it is beneficial for russian foreign policy and for use by the russian military. That is why it is very difficult for Ukrainians and Europeans to fight with it, because, leveling the work of this propaganda, it is necessary like a surgeon who removes a tumor, does not remove a healthy organ. Therefore, it is very important for us to keep a healthy mind and work very carefully so that we do not let the child out with the water, when the child is born," he said.

Hozhyi emphasizes that the fact that the russians have done serious work in their propaganda is deeply disturbing.

"Because we saw that the only combat-capable force was the private terrorist company "Wagner". And now the real force that can strike a painful blow to us is the private company "Ninth Wave," he summarized.

Ukrainian journalist, video blogger and public figure Volodymyr Zolkin adds that information companies similar to "Ninth Wave" harm Ukraine's defense capabilities and Ukraine as a whole.

"Usually it has a mass character, it has anonymous input and at the same time it has the most public input. That is, at the same time, some anonymous publics and the most public heads who "speak" will tell you that Ukraine cannot win, that it is necessary to negotiate, that russia will definitely win, that the Western partners will not help us, and if they do, it will still not save us. And this IPSO comes from both public and non-public people," he emphasized.