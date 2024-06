Drone attack on airfield in russia's Mozdok is a special operation of Defense Intelligence - media

The June 8 drone attack on the airfield in russian North Ossetia, from which planes attacking Ukraine take off, is a special operation of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This was told by the interlocutor of the reporters of the Ukrainian Pravda site in the Defense Intelligence.

"This is the planned work of Ukrainian intelligence and the successful use of improved domestic means," the military said.

The interlocutor of the reporters confirmed that this is the first attack on the airfield in Mozdok and added that the damage zone on the territory of the aggressor state is expanding and it is about Ukrainian means.

"The enemy's military facilities, which are involved in russia's genocidal war against Ukrainians, should not be safe," the military said.

It is from the Mozdok airfield that the MiG-31K and Tu take off to attack Ukraine.