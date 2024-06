Ukrainian defenders down 9 enemy Shaheds out of 13 and aerial missile on Saturday night

Overnight into June 8, defenders destroyed 9 russian Shaheds and a guided aerial missile Kh-59.

The commander of the Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, informed about this.

"Overnight into June 8, 2024, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59 guided aerial missile from the Kursk Oblast - rusia, launched 13 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from the regions of Kursk - russia, Cape Chauda - Crimea.

Oleshchuk added that as a result of the combat operation, nine Shahed and one aerial missile Kh-59 were shot down within the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions by the units of the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the means of EW of the Air Force.