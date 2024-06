Unknown drones attack North Ossetia, from where MiGs take off, for the first time

On Saturday, June 8, a drone attack was recorded for the first time on russian North Ossetia, where the airfield from which planes attacking Ukraine take off, is located.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation.

The Ministry of Defense of russia reported that in the morning one unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania.

The governor of the region clarified that three unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense forces in Mozdok.

According to preliminary information from the authorities, the UAV arrived "from the Ukrainian side." Their target was a military airfield.

It is from the Mozdok airfield that the MiG-31K and Tu take off to attack Ukraine.

North Ossetia is located at a considerable distance from the war zone, the region and Zaporizhzhia, for example, are separated by about 900 km in a straight line.