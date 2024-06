Explosions ring out in Crimea last night, occupiers talking about attack by unmanned boat

On the night of June 8, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the occupiers reported the alleged destruction of an unmanned boat near the Striletska Bay of Sevastopol.

This was reported on the Krymskyi Viter [Crimean Wind] page and the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Rozvazhayev.

Starting at 1:53 a.m. Crimean Wind reported explosions in Crimea.

In particular, the first explosion allegedly occurred in Balaklava in the area of ​​the TPP.

Later, there was a report about the sounds of explosions in Sevastopol.

The occupation so-called "authority" reported that an unmanned boat was allegedly destroyed in the area of Striletska Bay.

"The loud sounds that were heard in the area of ​​Striletska Bay are our fleet destroying an unmanned boat during an external raid," Rozvazhayev stated.

At 4:06 a.m., the Crimean Wind reported explosions in Kerch - on the other side of the strait - "in the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Krai."