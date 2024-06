Share:













The peculiarity of the latest operations to destroy ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation is that the enemy has begun to hide large vessels and carriers of Kalibr, said AndriyiYusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"However, the hunt must not stop. So, we hunt for smaller targets. Tunets or Saturn ships are, it would seem, smaller targets. However, they are no less important, the enemy uses them both for military purposes and for patrolling, transportation of armament, personnel, transportation of other ships. These operations are accompanied by the fact that first you have to break through the defense line, sea fortifications and pass through the defenses that the enemy is building. We saw during the previous operation, when the Magura destroyed the Tunets, 32 combat sorties, the use of artillery against our naval drones. However, it does not help. Competent planning, improvement of technical structures and we can see the result," said Yusov on the air of the telethon.

He also commented on putin's threats that they are ready to transfer their own weapons to third countries so that they can strike Ukraine's allies in the West. According to Yusov, the terrorist state has now begun to speak publicly about what has long been discussed in the kremlin offices.

"And in fact, they have already done this. Since a number of attacks and terrorist acts in different parts of the world have already been carried out precisely with the use of Russian weapons and with the support of the Kremlin. Therefore, it can only be a matter of legalizing this practice. When Putin says that he will transfer Russian weapons, the question arises, to whom? What regimes and groups does the modern Kremlin cooperate with. In fact, in most cases it is about unrecognized structures, terrorist organizations or some regimes that came as a result of military processes, in particular, in developing countries," Yusov explained.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of the morning of June 6, there were 4 enemy ships in the Black Sea, 1 of which was a Kalibr cruise missile carrier, and there were no russian warships in the Sea of ​​Azov.