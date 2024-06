Share:













The Ukrainian Armor company has delivered M113 tracked armored personnel carriers for the Separate Assault Brigade of the National Police Liut, they are already helping the brigade's fighters perform tasks on the front line.

The company announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Ukrainian Armor delivered armored personnel carriers to the United Assault Brigade Liut by order of the National Police of Ukraine," the message reads.

It is noted that M113 armored personnel carriers have been in service with the Defense Forces of Ukraine since 2022.

The equipment proved itself very well during the full-scale war in Ukraine and takes part in combat operations at various areas of the front.

"Today, it is one of the most widespread combat vehicles in the world. It is currently in service with 44 countries. For more than half a century, 80,000 of its units in more than 40 modifications have been manufactured," the company added.

Two crew members and 11 passengers can travel on such an armored personnel carrier.

The weight of the armored personnel carrier is 11,440 kg, the power of the M113 engine is 265 hp, the speed is 61 km/h.

The armor provides circular protection against 7.62-caliber bullets, the frontal part — 12.7.

Armament consists of one 12.7-mm Browning M2 machine gun with the possibility of installing additional gunner protection in the turret.

The M113 can also be armed with the Mk 19 automatic grenade launcher or the M47 Dragon or BGM-71 TOW anti-tank systems.