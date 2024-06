Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing a program of preferential lending for the procurement of energy equipment for citizens and businesses.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We are preparing a program of preferential lending for the procurement of energy equipment for both citizens and businesses. Today we approved the Procedure for providing financial support to individuals who install generating plants from alternative energy sources in their own households. The amount of compensation for plants with a capacity of up to 10 kW per household will be UAH 244,000, and the maximum loan amount is UAH 480,000 for a period of 5 years," he said.

Shmyhal also noted that the government, together with the Verkhovna Rada, is preparing a bill on the removal of customs duties and VAT on the import of all energy equipment and on the elimination of all customs formalities.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed state authorities to reduce electricity consumption, ministries, agencies, regional state administrations should abandon the use of air conditioners, external lighting of buildings and the surrounding area.

At the beginning of June, the Ministry of Energy reported that due to shelling by the russian occupiers of energy infrastructure after March 22, Ukraine's energy system lost about 9 GW of capacity.