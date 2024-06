Franco-German arms manufacturer KNDS factory to appear in Ukraine. What it will do?

Arms manufacturer KNDS (a joint venture between the German firm Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and the French Nexter Defense Systems) has announced the creation of a subsidiary in Ukraine.

It was reported by the French television network BFM TV.

According to BFM TV, KNDS representatives announced the construction of a plant in Ukraine in the presence of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is currently in France.

The KNDS subsidiary in Ukraine will be engaged in the production of military equipment and ammunition.

BFM TV recalled that earlier in March of this year, the creation of such an enterprise in Ukraine was announced by the Ministers of Defense of France and Germany, Sébastien Lecornu and Boris Pistorius.

Representatives of KNDS and the Ukrainian company ENMEK are said to have signed documents of intent to create a CAESAR self-propelled artillery service center and a company that will 3D print spare parts.

In addition, a contract was drawn up for the transfer of a licensed production of 155-mm artillery shells to Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in March of this year, the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall announced its intention to build four plants in Ukraine.

Recall that earlier in February, the director general of the Turkish Baykar Makina, Haluk Bayraktar, said that the construction of a factory for the production of Bayraktar TB2 or Bayraktar TB3 drones will be completed in Ukraine within a year.