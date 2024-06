Share:













Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk thanked Ukrainian News Agency’s correspondent Mykola Yashchuk for his high professional skills.

He presented the corresponding award to our journalist on June 6 in the parliament building at an event on the occasion of Journalist's Day.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine expressed his gratitude to the representatives of the industry for their daily work - on the front lines, in covering the activities of the Parliament of Ukraine, in regional newspapers and other mass media, "to each and every one who honorably follows his profession and knows the power of the word, for quality news, stories and reports, interesting interviews and apt shots."

The editorial office of the Ukrainian News Agency congratulates Mykola Yashchuk on the award and wishes him further professional success, achievements and recognition.