Dmytro Razumkov, the former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and the head of the inter-factional association Smart Politics, believes that the increase in taxes will lead to the collapse of the economy.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"If we now try to raise taxes on that business, which today does not have a large amount of income anyway, especially if we are talking about small and medium-sized businesses, this is exactly 100%, then we will simply either drive it into the shadows or it will close. It will release people, people will go to the labor exchange, will try to get compensation from the state. Thus, it will lead to the collapse of the economy and to the actual reduction of revenues to the state budget," the MP is convinced.

According to him, the increase in taxes does not correspond to the promises of the President and the Prime Minister, which were that there will be no increase in taxation until the end of martial law and the year after.

"There is such a concept, called the Laffer curve, it is the level to which taxes can be raised, and these taxes will increase. If you continue to raise taxes, the amount of funds collected will decrease. I am sure that we have already reached this critical point and a long time ago," Razumkov is confident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Danylo Hetmantsev, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, predicts an increase in VAT, military duty and excise taxes.