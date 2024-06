Share:













Anton Yegovtsev, deputy head of the Zov Naroda (Call of the People) movement, was killed in the russia’s Moscow suburbs. He is known for denunciations and searches for "state traitors", especially among russian stars.

Mash Telegram channel and Novaya Gazeta Europe reported this on Friday, June 7.

According to russian media, a 37-year-old "activist" was stabbed eight times in Lobnya near Moscow. Previously, the propagandist was attacked by a man who pursued his wife Ekaterina and threatened the so-called "public figure" several times. Yegovtsev appealed to the police, but to no avail. The killer lay in wait for the victim in the entrance and pounced on him with a knife. The criminal himself is also injured and is in the hospital.

"Members of the "national-patriotic" movement Zov Naroda are known for regularly writing denunciations against russians. One of the latest denunciations of the movement was previously reported by the Ural artist Alisa Gorshenina. In addition, Zov Naroda called to check the musicians from the Bi-2 band for treason and to be recognized as sponsors of terrorism after they condemned the russian invasion of Ukraine," the message reads.

According to Mash, Yegovtsev was killed by 37-year-old Dmitry Matveev - he was in love with the wife of a public figure and wanted to take her to himself. The man arrived at the house in Lobnya near Moscow in his Hyundai Creta, ambushed the "activist" and attacked him. During the fight, he received a stab wound on his forearm, but he himself got to the hospital. He was diagnosed with a mental disorder and needed the help of a psychiatrist.

