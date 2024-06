There is currently no threat of capturing Odesa - Regional Military Administration

Statements by Chechen leaders that Odesa will be a russian city are the statements of tik-tokers. Odesa is and will be a Ukrainian city.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Military Administration, stated this in an interview with TSN.

He reminded that the russians had withdrawn all their ships from Crimea, so it is not worth talking about the prospect of some capture of Odesa at the moment.

"I think that the Chechen leaders need to talk about something, but we understand from the first days and today that they will not succeed, because Odesa is and will be a Ukrainian city... We saw them in action, we saw them in tik-toks, therefore, to give an assessment to the tick-tock troops, I think that today even for us it will be inappropriate and even funny," Kiper said.

He assured that the authorities have already done a lot to protect the city from the russian invasion.

"Today, work is constantly being carried out in this direction, with regard to fortifications. The russians fly up, launch missiles, harm us. But as for the fact that they can capture the Odesa Region, I think it is unrealistic," Kiper emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 29, russian terrorist forces launched a missile attack on Odesa.

On the evening of April 29, it was known that four people and a dog were killed as a result of the russian occupiers' attack on Odesa.

In the morning, the number of victims of the attack increased to five.