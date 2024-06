Director of non-working Zaporizhzhia airport Koniakhin receives over UAH 1 million in salary in 2023

Share:













Copied



In 2023, Acting Director of the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, Oleksandr Koniakhin, declared UAH 1.073 million in salary (about UAH 89,400 per month).

This is stated in his declaration for 2023, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, in 2022, he declared a salary of UAH 1.064 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksii Dubrevskyi, the director general of the non-working Boryspil airport, received a salary of almost UAH 4 million in 2023.

Ukraine completely closed its airspace to civilian aircraft on February 24, 2022, the day russia's full-scale invasion began.

At the same time, the state air traffic service enterprise (UkSATSE) announced that the airspace would be opened after the end of the war.

In May, the russian occupation army struck the airport in Zaporizhzhia with an Kh-59 missile.

In January 2013, the Zaporizhzhia City Council created the Zaporizhzhia International Airport communal enterprise on the basis of the state airport of the same name.