The Ministry of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure is developing a new form of electronic ticket for road and urban electric transport.

This is stated in the message of the ministry, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that bill No. 5705, adopted by the parliament, will make it possible to unify travel documents issued by operators of automated fare payment systems and create a legal field for electronic tickets on public bus routes.

It enables the ministry to establish and approve the form of the electronic ticket, in particular, to determine the mandatory details and information that must be included in the ticket.

"Currently, the ministry has already prepared a draft order on a new form of ticket, because the form that operates in Ukraine today is a legacy of the Soviet past, both in form and content. It is important that the approved bill not only normalizes our powers as a ministry to develop the form of an electronic ticket, and gives an opportunity to fully work on the introduction of a single electronic ticket for several types of transport," emphasized Serhii Derkach, Deputy Minister of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.

In addition, according to the notification, the ministry will be able to approve the technical requirements for automated toll accounting systems so that they can interact and synchronize with each other.

In particular, it primarily concerns electronic tickets for privileged categories of the population.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada recognized the electronic travel ticket as equal to the paper one.